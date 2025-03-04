Ammega Group, a global provider of belting solutions for conveying and power transmission, is unveiling its Sustainability Report, evaluating the progress made toward supporting the United Nations sustainable development goals and wider sustainable development.

Ammega's Energy Conservation Task Force achieved a 10% reduction in energy use across the entire AMMEGA Group. This initiative reflects a targeted approach to improving operational efficiency and reducing the environmental impact of production facilities globally. This is further supported by AMMEGA’s achievement of reducing its carbon intensity factor, measuring emissions per unit of production, by 34% since 2019.

The reporting period spans the fourth year of AMMEGA Group’s involvement in the Global Compact, from Jan. 1 to Dec.31, 2023, and underlines AMMEGA’s commitment to energy conservation across operations. These efforts, which have been awarded by EcoVadis with a Gold Medal, include reduction in carbon intensity, development of products with eco-friendly materials, as well as pledge toward overall ethical business practices.

The commitment to climate action has been a core pillar of AMMEGA Group’s sustainability strategy, as supported by advancements in sustainable belt innovations by their product brands Ammeraal Beltech and Megadyne:

Ammeraal Beltech’s conveyor solutions have been designed to enhance energy efficiency and minimize waste, helping customers lower their environmental footprint. AMMdurance rPET, especially favored by the airports and logistics industries, combines cutting-edge technology and a more environmentally conscious design.

Megadyne’s line of biobased belts, namely MegaEco, incorporates renewable materials, reducing reliance on fossil-based raw materials and lowering environmental impact.

With all of Ammeraal Beltech and Megadyne’s solutions being engineered with sustainability in mind, the food and snack industries have customizable belt ranges with easy-to-clean characteristics that reduce water waste without sacrificing food safety.

While product innovations have supported AMMEGA’s sustainability efforts, efficiency throughout processes has been integral.

“We are proud of the progress we have made towards our sustainability goals, but more importantly, we are proud of how this translates to all our stakeholders,” said Tom Doring, president AMMEGA Group, Americas Region.

“Thanks to our diversified efforts, we have become a local belting partner of choice for our US customers. Whether it was providing energy-efficient and durable solutions that minimize waste and reduce energy consumption, or reducing transportation emissions and enhancing supply chain sustainability, we have supported our customers in reaching their sustainability targets as well.”

AMMEGA Group’s “Built American Proud” initiative celebrates local manufacturing and job creation and strengthens sustainable supply chains across the United States. They bring local expertise to customers, and opportunities to over 1,000 US employees across five manufacturing facilities, three fabrication sites, 14 warehouses and eight customer solutions centers.

Source: Ammega Group