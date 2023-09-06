JBS, a global food company and the majority shareholder of Pilgrim’s Pride Corp., is announcing the release of its 2022 Sustainability Report. The publication outlines the company’s comprehensive, global sustainability strategy and shares progress and accomplishments toward its goals.

“At JBS, our commitment to producing sustainable food is a core pillar of our business,” said Gilberto Tomazoni, JBS Global chief executive officer. “Food insecurity is a significant issue around the world, and the need to produce more while considering accessibility and curbing climate change is more important than ever before. We remain confident that our work is on the right track as we remain steadfastly guided by our mission to be the best in everything that we do.”

Despite a challenging global environment in 2022, JBS remained committed to meaningful actions in environmental, social and governance areas throughout the company’s operations in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Europe, Mexico, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States.

“Our team at JBS is focused on making our own operations better every day, working with our farmer and rancher partners to improve practices, and building partnerships to identify and unlock progress,” said Jason Weller, JBS chief sustainability officer. “Every day, we work across our global business to create value by weaving sustainability outcomes into our company’s go-to-market strategy and ultimately the products we produce and services we provide.”

Examples of sustainability advancements include:

Hiring the company’s first-ever chief sustainability officer.

Approving over 180 scope 1 and 2 emissions reduction projects for implementation in JBS facilities, totaling more than $123 million.

Partnering with producers in JBS' Brazilian supply chain through 18 JBS Green Offices to address drivers of deforestation and bring nearly 2,500 farms into compliance with Brazil’s Forest Code.

Achieving 45.1% renewable electricity use across JBS' global operations. “Enrolling 2,000+ team members and/or their children in classes to pursue higher education tuition free through the JBS Better Futures program.

Investing 9180 million rands] in the J&F Institute, a Business Education Center, to provide free education to 900+ students from elementary to high school.

Forming a Global Executive Compliance Committee to oversee continued improvements to the company’s compliance program and promote a companywide culture of ethics and integrity.

Our scale and diversified production platform, portfolio of recognized brands, strong culture that prioritizes regional autonomy, and our consistent interactions with both producers and consumer-facing customers, positions JBS as the food company arguably best placed to help meet global challenges related to feeding a growing global population,” Tomazoni said.

To learn more, the comprehensive report is available for viewing here.

Source: JBS Foods