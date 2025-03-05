North Country Smokehouse is introducing four new Certified Humane deli meats: Black Forest Ham, Honey Ham, Oven Roasted Turkey and Applewood Smoked Turkey.

"The lunchmeat category lacks the flavor and texture people crave," said Mike Kelly, VP of retail sales at North Country Smokehouse. "We set out to create a line of humanely raised, whole muscle deli meats that deliver a truly artisanal bite."

NCS has also reimagined its grab-and-go packaging, which has a fresh new look and is focused on convenience and shelf appeal. Packs feature an easy peel-and-reseal technology and lightweight yet rigid tray for better handling, easy stacking and minimal mess. "The sleek, slim shape helps our retail customers maximize space in a very competitive set." Kelly said.

As more shoppers look for transparent, ethically sourced options, North Country Smokehouse is committed to providing flavor-forward, responsibly raised lunchmeats for consumers.

Source: North Country Smokehouse