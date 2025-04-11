Meat and Poultry Industry NewsDeliFormulation Strategies

North Country Smokehouse's Mike Kelly discusses the brand's new Certified Humane deli meats

Product offerings expand with Black Forest Ham, Honey Ham, Oven Roasted Turkey and Applewood Smoked Turkey.

April 11, 2025

National Provisioner Multimedia Specialist Brett Parker sits down with Mike Kelly, president of national sales & business development for North Country Smokehouse, as they discuss the brand's debut of four new Certified Humane deli meats — Black Forest Ham, Honey Ham, Oven Roasted Turkey and Applewood Smoked Turkey.

In this interview, Kelly discusses how the lunchmeat category is lacking in certain areas, the smoking techniques employed on the meats, and the consumer trends that influence the brand's product decisions.

