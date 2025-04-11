North Country Smokehouse's Mike Kelly discusses the brand's new Certified Humane deli meats

National Provisioner Multimedia Specialist Brett Parker sits down with Mike Kelly, president of national sales & business development for North Country Smokehouse, as they discuss the brand's debut of four new Certified Humane deli meats — Black Forest Ham, Honey Ham, Oven Roasted Turkey and Applewood Smoked Turkey.

In this interview, Kelly discusses how the lunchmeat category is lacking in certain areas, the smoking techniques employed on the meats, and the consumer trends that influence the brand's product decisions.