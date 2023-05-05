Giant Eagle and Market District have recently launched a set of low & slow smoked meats produced by North Country Smokehouse. Six Certified Humane Raised & Handled and Organic products are now available at over 200 locations throughout Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Much like North Country Smokehouse, Giant Eagle and Market District are family-built businesses with a history of shared passion, hard work, and innovation. They are committed to providing their customers with high-quality products and supporting local farmers and producers. The partnership is a testament to this commitment.

"We are thrilled to partner with North Country Smokehouse and offer their delicious products to our customers," said Rebecca Bentley, vice president of meat and seafood at Giant Eagle. "Their commitment to raising animals humanely and sustainably aligns with our values, and we are proud to support their mission."

Customers can find North Country Smokehouse products on shelves now at their local Giant Eagle or Market District stores. Look online for $1 off digital coupons, available in the Giant Eagle app and online at Shop.Gianteagle.com through May. The offer is available to all shoppers via in-store redemption, curbside pickup, or delivery.

Source: North Country Smokehouse