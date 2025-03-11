Fast-casual burger concept Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes has teamed up with comedy group Dude Perfect to launch the Dude Burger Battle Box, a meal experience that blends flavor with fun. The limited-time offering is available at all participating Mooyah locations nationwide.

Customers can grab the limited-time Dude Perfect Burger Battle Box, featuring four fully customizable Mooyah cheeseburgers with fixings and toppings on the side, a shareable family-sized portion of hand-cut fries and two handspun Little Moo shakes — all for $39.99. The Burger Battle Box, presented in a box designed in Dude Perfect's signature shade of blue, is loaded with exclusive trick-shot tutorials and fun family challenges.

"We're thrilled to team up with Dude Perfect for the launch of the 'Burger Battle Box,'" said Sarah Morris, vice president of marketing at Mooyah. "This partnership is about more than just great-tasting burgers—it's about creating unforgettable moments for families. With exclusive trick shot tutorials and fun, family-friendly challenges, we're transforming mealtime into a playful adventure where everyone can feel like a trick shot pro"

The partnership is designed to enhance family mealtime with a unique entertainment twist. Customers can also share their best Burger Battle Box trick shots for a chance to win tickets to the Dude Perfect World Tour in 2025 by following the submission instructions on the Burger Battle Box.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to partner with Mooyah for this epic collaboration," said Cody Bland, Dude Perfect's brand partnerships manager. "At Dude Perfect, we're all about bringing families together through fun, creativity, and unforgettable moments. The Dude 'Burger Battle Box' does just that—combining crave-worthy eats with a side of trick shot excitement to make every mealtime a winning experience"

The Dude Perfect Burger Battle Box is part of Mooyah's ongoing efforts to innovate and create unique dining experiences for its customers.

Source: Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes