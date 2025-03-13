Pork industry announces NPPC Hall of Fame induction

NPPC Hall of Fame



The National Pork Producers Council inducted Dr. Howard Hill into the NPPC Hall of Fame during the 2025 National Pork Industry Forum. This award recognizes individuals who have dedicated their lives to advancing the pork industry.

“Dr. Howard Hill has been a driving force in both veterinary science and swine production,” said Bryan Humphreys, NPPC CEO. “His work has had a lasting impact on animal health and disease management, and his leadership has raised the bar for the entire industry. His commitment to advancing the pork industry—whether on the farm or through policy—has shaped the future for generations to come.”

Hill’s career has spanned several decades, marked by pioneering work in veterinary diagnostics and disease eradication. His expertise and leadership were instrumental in tackling challenges like pseudorabies, African swine fever, and porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome. His groundbreaking work at Iowa State University’s Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory laid the foundation for significant advancements in swine health, helping the resilience of the industry in the face of emerging threats.

In 1994, Hill joined Murphy Farms as director of veterinary services and multiplication, where he led the successful eradication of pseudorabies from the company’s North Carolina herds. He also played a key role in the development of artificial insemination practices, propelling the company’s transition to 100% artificial insemination and establishing new standards in the company's swine production.

As chief operating officer at Iowa Select Farms from 2000 to 2013, Hill helped shape one of the largest pork producers in the country. His efforts to combat disease and promote sustainable practices led to the growth and success of the company.

Beyond his work in veterinary practice and production, Hill has been a vocal advocate for the pork industry. He served as president of the American Association of Swine Veterinarians in 1996 and the National Pork Producers Council in 2014, engaging in policy advocacy and fostering international trade relationships to benefit US pork producers. His contributions to the industry have been recognized with numerous honors, including the Howard Dunne Memorial Award, the Science with Practice Award from Iowa State University and the Animal Science Hall of Fame Award.

“Dr. Hill’s influence on the pork industry goes beyond his work in veterinary science and production,” said Lori Stevermer, NPPC president and Minnesota pork producer. “Through his leadership, mentorship, and dedication to industry collaboration, he has shaped policies, strengthened producer networks, and inspired the next generation of agricultural leaders. His commitment to both innovation and community has left a lasting mark on the pork sector and those who follow in his footsteps.”

Hill’s legacy is carried on through his family’s farming operations, which combine sustainable practices with a commitment to livestock health and agricultural innovation. From swine finishing farms to purebred Angus cattle and crop production, the Hill family embodies the values Hill has championed throughout his career.

NPPC recognizes Hall of Fame inductees each year at the National Pork Industry Forum for their contributions to advancing the pork industry. Their work reflects NPPC’s mission to support the social, environmental and economic sustainability of US pork producers and their partners.

Paulson-Whitmore State Executive Award



NPPC announced Dave Preisler as the recipient of the Paulson-Whitmore State Executive Award. Established in partnership with the National Pork Board, this award honors state executives who demonstrate leadership and commitment to advancing the pork industry. Preisler’s 28-year tenure as executive director of the Minnesota Pork Producers Association has left a lasting impact on Minnesota’s agricultural community and the industry at large.

“At every step of his career, Dave Preisler has been a steadfast advocate for farmers, ensuring our voices were heard and our needs addressed,” said Stevermer. “His leadership, particularly during times of crisis, has been instrumental in strengthening Minnesota’s pork industry and beyond. This recognition is a testament to his unwavering dedication and the positive influence he has had on producers nationwide.”

Preisler’s journey in agriculture began in northwestern Minnesota, where his passion was sparked by educators and programs like FFA. He started his career as a high school agriculture teacher before transitioning to the University of Minnesota Extension, where he cultivated relationships that would shape his lifelong advocacy for farmers.

In 1994, Preisler took the helm at Minnesota Pork Producers Association, working to shape policy, foster innovation and navigate industry challenges. His leadership was especially critical during COVID, when disruptions threatened farmers’ livelihoods. Preisler played a pivotal role in securing resources, facilitating communication and ensuring stability within the supply chain.

Beyond crisis response, Preisler championed key initiatives, including Minnesota’s Feedlot Rules and the Ag Resources, Education, and Extension Together initiative. These efforts emphasized collaboration and long-term sustainability.

Preisler’s impact extends far beyond state lines. His ability to bridge the gap between farmers, policymakers and industry stakeholders has strengthened the pork industry nationwide. Even after retiring from Minnesota Pork in 2022, he continues to serve agriculture as a Le Sueur County commissioner, remaining a steadfast advocate for rural communities.

Preisler said, “This award is not about me alone—it represents all who believe in the future of agriculture and the strength of our communities. I am deeply grateful to the farmers I have had the privilege to work alongside and to the dedicated teams at Minnesota Pork, NPPC, and NPB, whose support and collaboration have been invaluable every step of the way.”

Presented annually at the National Pork Industry Forum, the Paulson-Whitmore State Executive Award recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to their state’s pork industry and to the broader mission of NPPC and NPB. Named after influential past state executives Don Paulson of Minnesota and Rex Whitmore of Wisconsin, the award underscores the essential role of state organizations in advancing the pork industry’s success.

Source: National Pork Producers Council