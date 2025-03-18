Chicken sourcing program prioritizes breed, welfare and environment

Meat brand Force of Nature Meats launches its new chicken sourcing program, prioritizing breed selection, animal welfare and environmental stewardship.

Unlike conventional and even organic poultry, Force of Nature’s pasture-raised, organic-fed, slow-growing chickens live eight to 10 weeks — twice as long as the industry standard — allowing them to develop stronger bones, healthier muscles and a strong nutritional profile.

“The industrial poultry system has long prioritized profit over animal welfare, nutrition, and environmental health,” said Robby Samson, co-founder, CEO and land steward at Force of Nature. “Consumers are demanding more transparency and nutrition in their food choices. We’ve been providing ethically sourced, premium options for meat since 2019 and we’re excited to do the same with our new chicken program.”

Force of Nature chickens live on biodiverse pasture, engaging in natural behaviors like foraging, dust bathing and perching. The company has eliminated fast-growth, weak-boned birds, opting instead for slow-growth, heritage breeds that reflect nature’s original design. Force of Nature’s chickens are fed a 100% organic, traceable diet free from GMOs, pesticides and synthetic additives. Force of Nature’s birds are air or ice-chilled for taste, texture and purity.

“This program has been years in the making,” said Katie Forrest, co-founder of Force of Nature. “We refused to compromise on our values and have worked tirelessly to create a chicken program that restores balance to our food system. This is the first step toward meaningful change in the poultry industry—and if anyone can do it, it’s Force of Nature.”

Force of Nature’s pasture-raised chicken is available nationally at www.forceofnature.com.

