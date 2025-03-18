Better Than Bouillon launches line of chef-crafted marinades

From the makers of Better Than Bouillon, a Summit Hill Foods brand, comes Better Than Marinade, a new line of chef-crafted marinades designed to elevate the flavor experience with convenience.

Better Than Marinade helps consumers infuse rich, complex flavors into dishes and add a gourmet touch to meals. All Better Than Marinade products are made from whole ingredients and use vinegar as the primary ingredient rather than water to ensure a strong foundation. They are also free from high-fructose corn syrup and do not use artificial flavors or colors.

With a focus on convenience and flavor to satisfy a range of consumer tastes and preferences, the full Better Than Marinade lineup includes Prime Steakhouse, a savory marinade with a balsamic tang and smoky finish, Honey Sesame Teriyaki, a sweet, savory and slightly nutty marinade with a balance of honey and sesame, Honey Bourbon Barbecue, a smoky, tangy marinade with a hint of bourbon and a touch of heat, Lemon and Garlic Butter, a creamy butter and tangy lemon marinade with a garlic infusion, and Everything Seasoning, a savory marinade with a blend of garlic, onion, sesame and spices.

“Leveraging our expertise in creating premium flavor bases, we developed Better Than Marinade to take the complexity out of flavor and offer consumers an elevated taste experience,” said Steve Goodyear, president and CEO of Summit Hill Foods. “We are excited to introduce Better Than Marinade just in time for grilling season and bring our fans a high-quality, convenient solution for adding complex flavors to their favorite dishes and recipes.”

Better Than Marinade is available nationwide at all major retailers starting late March 2025.

The launch of Better Than Marinade marks the second time Summit Hill Foods has leveraged its expertise from Better Than Bouillon to extend its product range. In 2022, the company introduced Better Than Gravy, a line of ready-to-serve gravy.

Source: Better Than Marinade