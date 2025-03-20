Maggiano's launches Wagyu offerings

Maggiano's Little Italy is launching a new menu led by award-winning Chef Anthony Amoroso and Maggiano's team of executive chefs. The new menu features Wagyu beef from Snake River Farms.

"This isn't just an upgrade – it's a transformation," said Amoroso, vice president of innovation and growth at Maggiano's.

New menu items include Wagyu Beef Meatballs, made fresh in house daily with a blend of 50% Wagyu beef from Snake River Farms and 50% ground beef, and Wagyu Beef Stuffed Shells, returning to the Maggiano's menu with a twist. Pasta shells feature a blend of Wagyu beef and ricotta, finished with a spicy tomato cream sauce, freshly grated parmesan, fresh basil and whipped ricotta. The menu also features new The Grand Chicken Parmesan, featuring a hand-breaded chicken breast topped with mozzarella, basil and grated parmesan, served alongside Maggiano's Rigatoni Marinara, as well as new lasagna, featuring 30 layers of pasta layered with ricotta and Maggiano's house-made Bolognese sauce.

"These new menu offerings present a fresh take on Italian-American cuisine, blending tradition with contemporary craftsmanship to bring bold, unforgettable flavors to our guests across the country – an experience that is uniquely Maggiano's," said Dominique Bertolone, president of Maggiano's. "By incorporating the highest quality ingredients – like Wagyu beef and aged, imported Italian cheese – we're proving that high-end dining doesn't have to be out of reach."

Source: Maggiano's Little Italy