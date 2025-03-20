USPOULTRY accepts nominations for Dr. Charles Beard Research Excellence Award

The US Poultry & Egg Association and USPOULTRY Foundation are accepting nominations for the Dr. Charles Beard Research Excellence Award through July 1, 2025. The purpose of the award, which has been presented since 2013, is to recognize completed research projects, funded by USPOULTRY or the USPOULTRY Foundation, that have had a transformative effect on the poultry industry. The nominee may be recognized for multiple completed USPOULTRY research projects, all focused on the same subject area.

Nominations are open to universities and research institutions involved in poultry research, as well as to individuals within the research community, including USPOULTRY members, staff and sponsored committee members. Self nominations are also allowed. While nominations should primarily highlight research projects finished within the last five years, projects completed above five years may still be considered if their significant impact has only recently come to light.

Nominees can submit their nomination by sending a letter to Dr. Denise Heard, vice president of research at USPOULTRY, at dheard@uspoultry.org. The letter should include the nominee's name, a brief description of the nominee's research accomplishments and the impact of the research.

The recipient of the award will be the primary researcher who conducted the recognized research project and will receive round-trip transportation to and two nights’ lodging at the 2026 International Production & Processing Expo in Atlanta. A cash prize of $1,500 will also be awarded. The award will be presented at IPPE during the Chair’s Reception and the awardee will be recognized during the International Poultry Scientific Forum by USPOULTRY.

Source: US Poultry & Egg Association