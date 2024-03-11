USPOULTRY and the USPOULTRY Foundation are accepting nominations for the Dr. Charles Beard Research Excellence Award through July 1. The goal of the award, which has been presented since 2013, is to recognize outstanding completed research projects, funded by USPOULTRY or the USPOULTRY Foundation, that have made a significant positive impact on the poultry industry.

Nominations can be accepted from universities and research institutions that conduct poultry research, as well as from anyone in the research community or any USPOULTRY member, staff and sponsored committee. Self nominations are also allowed. Nominations should focus on research projects completed within the past five years, but may include projects completed at an earlier time if a project’s impact has only recently become recognized. Additional information about the award is available here.

To submit a nomination, send a letter to Dr. Denise Heard, vice president of research, at dheard@uspoultry.org. The letter should include the nominee's name, a brief description of the nominee's research accomplishments and the impact of the research.

The recipient of the Dr. Charles Beard Research Excellence Award will be the primary researcher who conducted the recognized research project(s) and will receive round-trip transportation to, and three nights’ lodging at, the International Production & Processing Expo in Atlanta. A cash prize of $1,500 will also be awarded. The award will be presented at IPPE during the USPOULTRY Chair’s reception and acknowledged during the International Poultry Scientific Forum by Dr. Heard.

One of USPOULTRY's key strategic objectives is to increase the availability and constant improvement of the quality and safety of poultry products through comprehensive research.

Source: USPOULTRY