NCBA applauds return of USDA July Cattle Report

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association applauded the US Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Services’ for reinstating the July Cattle Report and the County Estimates for Crops and Livestock.

These reports were discontinued last year but have provided critical data to farmers and ranchers for years.

“The return of the July Cattle Report and County Estimates is a big win for cattle producers who utilize these reports to efficiently run their operations and make important marketing decisions. These reports are not costly to produce and the amount they are used by the U.S. agriculture sector make them extremely cost-effective,” said NCBA Executive Director of Government Affairs Tanner Beymer. “NCBA thanks USDA-NASS for bringing back these vital reports and continuing to deliver timely, accurate, and useful statistics that bring transparency to livestock markets across the country.”

Source: NCBA