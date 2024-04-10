The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service is canceling the July Cattle report and discontinuing all County Estimates for Crops and Livestock beginning with the 2024 production year. The decision to discontinue these surveys and reports was not made lightly, but was necessary, given appropriated budget levels.

NASS has and will continue to review its estimating programs using criteria focused on the needs of its mission and customers to prioritize budget decisions. Information about all NASS surveys and reports is available at nass.usda.gov.

Source: USDA's NASS