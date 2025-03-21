Consumers report metal pieces in Chomps beef sticks

Idaho Smokehouse Partners LLC is recalling approximately 29,541 pounds of ready-to-eat beef stick products that may be contaminated with foreign material, specifically metal.

The ready-to-eat beef stick item was produced from Jan. 13-15, 2025. The following product is subject to recall:

1.15-ounce vacuum-sealed packages of “CHOMPS ORIGINAL BEEF STICK MILD,” with an expiration date of 02-10-2026, and lot code 25016 printed on the label.

The product subject to recall bears establishment number “6220A” ink-jetted on the package. These items were shipped to retail locations in California and Illinois.

The problem was discovered after the firm notified FSIS that it received two consumer complaints reporting that pieces of metal were found in the product.

There have been no confirmed reports of injury due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ pantries. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

Source: USDA's FSIS