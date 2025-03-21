James Beard Award-winning chef debuts frozen meal line

James Beard & Emmy Award-Winning chef, TV personality, restaurateur and entrepreneur Ming Tsai is debuting a new frozen meal line: Mings, a modern approach to Asian cuisine.

Ming's cooking style incorporates umami ingredients into every noodle-based recipe, including Spicy Dan Dan Noodles, featuring wheat noodles and ground chicken tossed with a spicy Sichuan-style red sauce, Spicy Beef Ramen, offering ramen noodles with seared steak, boy choy, green onions and toasted black and white sesame seeds in a spicy beef broth, Chicken Ramen, featuring ramen noodles with seasoned dark meat chicken, bok choy, green onions and black and toasted white sesame seeds in chicken broth, and Sweet Chili Chicken and Broccoli, offering rice noodles in a sweet and spicy chili sauce with seasoned dark meat chicken, broccoli and bell peppers, topped with black and toasted white sesame seeds.

"We understand today's consumers are looking for new global flavors to try without ordering out or spending hours in the kitchen, so we are answering the call with Mings by bringing the vibrant taste and texture of traditional Asian noodle dishes and making it accessible nationwide," said Holly Honroth, senior brand manager for Mings.

Offered as single-serve meals, all four Mings varieties will be available in the freezer section at Walmart stores nationwide by April 2025.

Source: Mings