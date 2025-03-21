Perdue Farms invests $71,600 in nonprofit programs

As part of its Delivering Hope To Our Neighbors outreach, Perdue Farms is investing $71,600 in eight nonprofit programs across six states to help address hunger and poverty in communities where it operates.

“Addressing food insecurity and poverty in underserved areas is essential to building stronger communities,” said Kim Nechay, executive director of the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation. “Perdue Farms is committed to improving quality of life in our communities through meaningful partnerships that provide our neighbors with the resources they need.”

Among the partners Perdue Farms supports is The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank in Verona, Va., and its Good School Market child nutrition program serving Harrisonburg City and Rockingham County. This program distributes food to students, families and staff who need support, especially those who may lack transportation to visit a food pantry during its open hours.

“One in 10 people in the Blue Ridge region does not have reliable access to healthy food, which is crucial for the healthy development of young bodies and minds,” said Michael Kee, CEO of the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. “Thanks to the continued support of Perdue, we can ensure that local students and their families have easy access to nourishing food.”

Perdue is also investing in:

The Food Bank of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City, N.C., and its mobile pantry program

The Healthy Lifestyles & Healthy Habits program at the Boys & Girls Club of Skagit County in Washington

The Committee on the Shelterless in Petaluma, Calif., and Mary’s Table feeding program

The Redwood Empire Food Bank in Santa Rosa, Calif., and its Every Child, Every Day school-based nutrition program

Families Life Services of Washington, Ind., and its First Choice Solutions Earn While You Learn Mother/Baby Pantry

The Help and Outreach Point of Entry’s twice-weekly lunch program based in Salisbury, Md.

Heart To Heart in Washington, Ind.

