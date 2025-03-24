Greenridge Naturals expands grass-fed beef snack offerings

Greenridge Naturals has launched its latest offering: an 18-count bag of grass-fed beef sticks. The brand's top-selling larger-format beef snacks inspired the 1-oz sticks.

This product introduction follows the brand's snack stick launch last fall in CVS and C-stores throughout the country. The protein-packed beef sticks (6 g of protein per stick) retails for $27.99 per bag of 18 sticks, and can be purchased here.

Like all Greenridge Naturals products, its beef sticks are crafted with care and offer a clean label: free from MSG, soy, gluten, added nitrates, nitrites, phosphates, artificial colors, and flavors. The sticks are made with zero sugar, 49% less sodium than leading brands, and natural smoke.

