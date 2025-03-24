East Coast Seafood unlocks value-added product capabilities with HPP technology

East Coast Seafood has acquired a new Hiperbaric high-pressure processing machine to innovate its product offerings and meet growing consumer demand while maintaining quality and safety standards.

HPP is an all-natural, cold-pasteurization method that preserves seafood by subjecting it to extreme water pressure rather than heat, allowing products to retain their characteristics and nutritional value. Within the seafood sector, this technology delivers on two primary applications: automated meat extraction of crustaceans and bivalves, and post-packaging benefits of raw and cooked seafood products.

HPP allows 100% meat extraction from crustaceans, bivalves, and mollusks without manual shucking. It effectively inactivates harmful pathogens specific to shellfish, including Vibrio and Norovirus, and can reduce labor costs while improving yield and raw qualities. HPP also increases shelf life for raw fish fillets and ready-to-eat seafood products. It eliminates foodborne pathogens such as Salmonella, Listeria and E. coli, as well as spoilage microorganisms. HPP also eliminates the need for chemical preservatives, supporting consumer demand for natural products.

"As demand for our seafood products continues to rise, we need a supporting production solution that fosters innovation while solving challenges in our supply chain and upholding the highest standards of safety, nutrition, taste, and quality our customers trust," said Bob Blais, CEO of East Coast Seafood. "Hiperbaric's HPP system has exceeded our expectations on all fronts, and their exceptional scientific support has been invaluable. We look forward to a long and successful partnership as we continue to grow our business together."

"We are thrilled to support East Coast Seafood's impressive growth with the supply of our HPP machine, the safest and most reliable on the market," said Roberto Peregrina, Hiperbaric USA Executive Director. "Through the use of HPP, East Coast Seafood can maximize quality, food safety, and operational efficiency as they bring their nutritious seafood products to new customers across the globe."

Source: Hiperbaric