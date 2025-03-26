Prairie Fresh debuts chub-style ground pork products

Prairie Fresh is introducing multiple new chub-style ground pork products. Prairie Fresh Ground Pork and Prairie Fresh Pork Sausage are available for store shelves in spring 2025 in 16-ounce packages.

“Ground pork and sausage roll sales have grown tremendously over the last few years,” said Ryan Barnett, market insights manager at Prairie Fresh. “We’re consistently tracking industry trends and are especially excited to bring these convenient offerings to the category and show consumers how they can use pork in everyday meals.”

Prairie Fresh Pork Sausage comes in multiple flavor varieties including Nashville Hot, Italian, Original Recipe, Vermont Style Maple and Unseasoned ground pork. The unseasoned ground pork features a blend of 85% lean and 15% fat.

“The entire food and beverage industry is seeing enthusiasm around interesting flavor combinations,” said Eric Hamilton, director of product innovation at Prairie Fresh. “With this in mind, we thought why not enhance the ground pork category with some new and bold twists?”

In addition to new flavor concepts, the products are packaged in unique formats, with each package displaying a QR code leading to exclusive online recipes.

“When it came to the packaging, we surveyed consumers and tested concepts based on attributes like versatility, uniqueness and readability,” said Ozlem Worpel, vice president of marketing and innovation at Seaboard Foods. “In the end, we’re thrilled to be delivering eye-catching products that offer consumers both a premium feel as well as the high-quality and flavorful product they’ve come to expect from our brands.”

Source: Seaboard Foods