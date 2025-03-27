Taco Bell introduces Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupas

Taco Bell is introducing Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupas, merging two previous menu offerings: the Toasted Cheddar Chalupa from 2019 and the 2024 Cheesy Street Chalupas.

Initially tested in Houston in August 2024 and recently announced at Taco Bell's Live Más Live event in New York, the new menu item is available nationwide for a limited time.

"The street taco is a cultural staple built on bold flavor and quality ingredients, and the Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupas honors that tradition while bringing in a unique Taco Bell touch that packs even more flavor into every bite," said Luis Restrepo, Taco Bell's vice president, product innovation. "Fans immediately fell in love with the crispy, cheesy bite of the Toasted Cheddar Chalupa in 2019, and now we're elevating that street-inspired flavor experience and that's exactly the kind of comeback our fans have been waiting for."

The Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupas feature onions and cilantro, Chile Lime Crema Sauce, and a chalupa shell with a layer of mild cheddar baked directly into the dough. Chile Lime Crema Sauce features a flavor blend including lime, chili peppers, garlic, parmesan and Romano cheeses.

Source: Taco Bell Corp.