Wayne-Sanderson Farms names successor for CEO and president

Poultry producer Wayne-Sanderson Farms is promoting Kevin McDaniel to president and chief executive officer. McDaniel succeeds Clint Rivers, who will continue to serve as executive chairman of the Board for Wayne-Sanderson Farms through the 2026 fiscal year.

McDaniel most recently served as chief operating officer, overseeing the company's fresh, retail and prepared foods business units, as well as leading its engineering and marketing functions. His previous roles at Wayne-Sanderson Farms include senior director of fresh operations and vice president and general manager of the fresh business unit. McDaniel's industry experience spans over three decades, including serving as president of Aviagen North America, and holding senior positions at OK Foods and Pilgrim's Pride Corp.

"It is an honor to step into this new role and I am excited to lead our exceptional team at Wayne-Sanderson Farms," said McDaniel. "I look forward to building upon the strong foundation we have established and continuing our growth by fostering a positive culture for our employees, ensuring top-quality products and services for our customers, and maintaining strong relationships with our farm partners and the communities we serve."

McDaniel holds a Bachelor of Science in agricultural economics from Stephen F. Austin State University. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for both the National Chicken Council and the US Poultry & Egg Association. Additionally, he previously held several key positions with The Poultry Federation, including chairman, and was named Industry Man of the Year by the organization in 2011.

