Consumers willing to pay more for enhanced food safety

Stampede Culinary Partners, a provider of innovative culinary solutions to foodservice and retail brands, is releasing the findings of its comprehensive Food Safety Survey 2025. The extensive study, which surveyed over 6,200 consumers nationwide, highlights the critical role consumer trust plays in the foodservice and retail industries, with 93% of respondents indicating that food safety is a high priority for their families, and nearly 60% reporting having experienced food-related illnesses in the past.

Key findings from Stampede's study reveal that 92% of consumers prioritize food safety when selecting restaurants or grocery items, reflecting an all-time high level of consumer awareness and concern. Additionally, the study showed that over 85% of respondents indicated a willingness to pay more for products clearly marked with enhanced food safety measures.

"Food safety remains paramount in the minds of today's consumers," said Brock Furlong, CEO of Stampede Culinary Partners.

The survey also highlighted emerging trends, such as increased consumer scrutiny of ingredient sourcing, preparation processes and sustainability practices, demonstrating a clear shift towards informed and conscious consumption.

Source: Stampede Culinary Partners