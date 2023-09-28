A recent study conducted by Kerry, a supplier of taste and nutrition solutions for food manufacturers, reveals a third of consumers say they are willing to switch to brands or products that offer better shelf life.

Consumers’ strong desire to act on food waste — 98% of those surveyed said they were trying to minimize food waste — is driven by factors ranging from financial concerns, to environmental considerations and mindfulness of world hunger.

“It’s positive to see that 98% of consumers are actively trying to reduce food waste,” said Renetta Cooper, Kerry's business development director – meat. “They are open to solutions for reducing their waste but look to the industry to provide education.”

Cooper said consumer confusion is to blame for a lot of perfectly good and safe food going to waste, as consumers are cautious to avoid a food safety risk. Poor at-home storage can impact product quality and shelf life. That includes things like not resealing a package of deli meat, leaving items at ambient temperatures for long periods, cross-contamination and improper thawing, which can lead to early spoilage or the creation of food safety issues in the home, she said.

A strong majority (69%) of consumers expressed an inclination to purchase products formulated to reduce food waste, representing an opportunity for the food industry to innovate and create products that meet evolving consumer expectations, Cooper said.

“Preservation ingredients protect and extend the shelf life of products, which helps reduce waste all the way from the processing stage of the supply chain to a consumer’s home,” she said.

About the study

In early 2023, Kerry launched a research initiative in an effort to gain a deeper understanding of consumers’ opinions and behaviors regarding food waste. The study involved weeklong, in-depth interviews and journaling sessions with 60 consumers in the U.S., United Kingdom, Mexico, France and Thailand, as well as an extensive quantitative exploration with more than 5,000 consumers across those five countries plus Brazil, South Africa, Germany, Australia and Canada.

New research conducted by Kerry finds that the top reasons for meat products going to waste at a consumer level were due to spoilage, being expired and food safety concerns, Cooper said, adding, “Preservation ingredients help to prevent all of this by either better protecting and maintaining a product’s quality over its existing shelf life or extending the shelf life.”

Studies show that up to 50% of food waste could be prevented by shelf-life extension, with the other 50% being tied to influencing consumer behavior, Cooper said.

Kerry’s new study found 72% of respondents saying that extending the shelf life of a product would help them reduce waste. Additionally, 74% of consumers said they consider preservatives to be important when making food purchases.

Efforts to mitigate food waste often intersect with ensuring a quality eating experience for consumers, Cooper said.

“Consumers won’t eat food that does not look, taste or smell the way they expect,” she said. “In extending the shelf life of a product, all aspects of the eating experience are considered. Microbial and sensorial shelf life are a package deal.”

The role of preservation

A total of 82% of respondents expressed acceptance of natural preservatives, while 50% of consumers are open to purchasing products with artificial preservatives — although buying patterns suggest a higher acceptance of these solutions.

“Our research clearly demonstrates that consumers have a strong desire to reduce food waste in their own homes, and they increasingly recognize the role of preservation in achieving this goal,” said Bert de Vegt, Kerry’s vice president of food preservation. “As inflationary pressures remain, preventing products from going to waste has become more crucial than ever.”

Cooper said that while the U.S. industry leads the way in maintaining a low initial microbial load, challenges that packers and handlers of meat/poultry products face in combating food waste include: