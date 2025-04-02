Peruvian importer debuts value-added US beef, pork products

The US Meat Export Federation recently partnered with the USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service and a Peruvian importer to introduce two US red meat products to media outlets and 70 retailers, processors, caterers and institutional representatives in Lima. A liver burger and liver meatballs were developed with US beef liver and US ham as affordable, easy-to-prepare meal options, emphasizing iron and protein.

The idea for creating value-added products evolved while USMEF worked to expand the range of US beef and pork cuts available in Peru. US beef livers have already gained traction in Peru as an affordable source of protein and iron, critical in a country that suffers from high rates of anemia, especially among children and the elderly. More than 43% of Peruvians under the age of three suffer from anemia, said USMEF South America Representative Jessica Julca.

"We have been working to position US beef liver in Peru as an affordable protein source, but our efforts have been limited by its availability. Beef livers are generally treated by the trade as a commodity product and its availability in the market is not consistent,” said Julca. “So, we collaborated with a local chef to develop new, value-added products that would utilize US beef liver and US pork.”

USMEF worked with Peruvian chef Palmiro Ocampo to develop a recipe for a liver burger and liver meatball. The recipes were put to the test during a tasting seminar with 24 staff members from 10 local distributors and 22 culinary students at the Colombia Cooking Institute in Lima.

“The response was outstanding. We decided to partner with South Pacific International, a Peruvian importer/distributor and processor who committed to following the product recipes to maintain their positive nutritional benefits,” said Julca. “Our goal in Peru is for US beef liver to move away from commodity-based, price competition to become a key ingredient in added-value products that are affordable for consumers”

Support for product development and launch was provided by the Beef Checkoff Program, the National Pork Board and USDA’s Regional Agricultural Promotion Program.

Source: US Meat Export Federation