Subway introduces Doritos Footlong Nachos

Subway and Doritos are collaborating to debut Doritos Footlong Nachos nationwide for a limited time.

Subway's latest footlong snack starts with Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips, layered with Cheddar Cheese sauce and shredded Monterey cheddar cheese, piled with jalapeno slices, diced tomatoes and red onions and finished with Baja Chipotle sauce. Customers can add rotisserie-style chicken or steak at no extra charge.

Doritos Footlong Nachos. Photo credit: Subway Restaurants







"Subway's newest partnership takes everything our fans love about Subway sandwiches – from quality veggies, proteins and tasty toppings – to the next level with the cheesy flavor and iconic crunch of Doritos," said Paul Fabre, senior vice president, culinary and innovation at Subway.

"We're proud to team up with Subway to bring a bold take on the classic nachos experience by combining the bold cheesy crunch of Doritos Nacho Cheese chips and Subway's freshly prepared ingredients," said Scott Finlow, chief marketing officer, PepsiCo Away From Home.

Source: Subway Restaurants