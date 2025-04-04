PMMI Foundation partners with FIRST to advance STEM education

The PMMI Foundation, the charitable arm of PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, announces its official Alliance Partnership with FIRST in a commitment to developing the future manufacturing workforce by supporting hands-on STEM education and robotics competitions.

As a long-time supporter of FIRST, the PMMI Foundation was invited to join this partnership due to its contributions through the PMMI U Skills Fund. In 2024 alone, the PMMI Foundation provided nearly $300,000 in funding to support FIRST Robotics Competition teams, empowering students to gain real-world experience in automation, engineering and problem solving.

“Our partnership with FIRST aligns perfectly with PMMI’s mission to build a strong pipeline of skilled workers for the packaging and processing industry,” said Kate Fiorianti, director, workforce development, PMMI. “Through our continued investment, we are providing students with the tools, resources, and mentorship they need to explore careers in robotics, engineering, and manufacturing.”

As part of this partnership, PMMI Foundation representatives will attend two regional competitions and the FIRST Championship in Houston in 2025, engaging with students, mentors and industry professionals to strengthen the connection between robotics and the packaging industry.

FIRST Robotics Competition challenges students to design, build and program industrial-size robots to perform complex tasks in a competitive setting. These experiences not only enhance technical skills but also foster teamwork, critical thinking and leadership — vital skills for careers in modern manufacturing.

Source: PMMI