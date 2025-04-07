Consumers discover hard plastic in cheddar bratwurst

Sausage company Johnsonville LLC is recalling approximately 22,672 pounds of cheddar bratwurst product that may be contaminated with foreign material, specifically hard plastic.

The cheddar bratwurst item was produced Feb. 5, 2025. The following product is subject to recall: 19-ounce sealed firm tray packages containing five pieces of “Johnsonville BRATS CHEDDAR Bratwurst” and the package code B9FOD.

The product subject to recall bears establishment number “Est. 1647” on the front of the label. These items were shipped to retail locations in Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin.

The problem was discovered after the firm notified FSIS that it had received two consumer complaints reporting hard plastic material found in the bratwurst product.

There have been no confirmed reports of injury due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

Source: USDA's FSIS