Dietz & Watson CEO shares importance of industry transparency

Consumers want transparency in their food products, and that trend is not going away. In particular, deli consumers want to know how their meats are produced. In response to high customer demand for production transparency, Dietz & Watson has released an in-depth plant tour, offering a behind-the-scenes look at how its deli products are made, including hand-trimmed turkey, slow-roasted beef and all-natural selections.

In this interview, Dietz & Watson leaders Luis Eni, CEO, and Lauren Eni Canseco, CMO and executive vice president of brand strategy, discuss the brand's recent interactive factory tour, how the deli consumer is changing, evolving category trends and more.