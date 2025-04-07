Meat and Poultry Industry NewsDeli

Dietz & Watson CEO shares importance of industry transparency

Dietz & Watson responds to customer demand for production transparency.

April 7, 2025

Consumers want transparency in their food products, and that trend is not going away. In particular, deli consumers want to know how their meats are produced. In response to high customer demand for production transparency, Dietz & Watson has released an in-depth plant tour, offering a behind-the-scenes look at how its deli products are made, including hand-trimmed turkey, slow-roasted beef and all-natural selections.

In this interview, Dietz & Watson leaders Luis Eni, CEO, and Lauren Eni Canseco, CMO and executive vice president of brand strategy, discuss the brand's recent interactive factory tour, how the deli consumer is changing, evolving category trends and more.

KEYWORDS: consumer trends Dietz & Watson interview transparency

Looking for a reprint of this article?
From high-res PDFs to custom plaques, order your copy today!

You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Related Articles

Events

View AllSubmit An Event
  • November 19, 2024

    2024 State of the Industry

    On-Demand Join us for an exclusive look into the future of the protein industry with The National Provisioner’s 2024 State of the Industry webinar, a key feature of our October eMagazine. Dive deep into transformative insights as consumer research experts from Circana take the stage.
View AllSubmit An Event

Stay ahead of the curve. Unlock a dose of cutting-edge insights.

Receive our premium content directly to your inbox.

SIGN-UP TODAY