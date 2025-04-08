Supplier NewsIngredients

Galactic names new CEO

Galactic appoints Laurent Guérindon as its chief executive officer.

Laurent Guérindon (L) and Frédéric van Gansberghe

Laurent Guérindon (L) and Frédéric van Gansberghe

Photo credit: Galactic

Galactic is appointing Laurent Guérindon as its new chief executive officer, effective April 1, 2025. He succeeds Frédéric van Gansberghe, the company’s founder, who will remain chairman of the board. This change of leadership marks a new chapter for Galactic as it focuses more on innovation, market expansion and sustainable solutions in the food ingredients and green chemistry sectors.

To enable a smooth transition, Galactic initiated a long-term leadership succession plan. As part of this process, Guérindon has already been involved with the company. “Galactic will continue to invest in innovation to strengthen its leadership role in natural food preservation solutions produced in a sustainable way,” said Guérindon.  “I see fermentation as a key enabler for functional clean label solutions. With our existing portfolio and planned innovations, Galactic’s product range will have a significant impact on the future of food production.”

With more than 23 years of experience in the food ingredients industry, Guérindon has held senior leadership positions in medium and large companies, both in Europe and internationally, specializing in market development, sales and business strategy. As a chemical engineer with a Master of Business Administration, he combines technical knowledge with commercial expertise. His leadership will support Galactic’s plans to expand into high-growth food categories.

Source: Galactic

