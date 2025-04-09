Meat and Poultry Industry NewsPork

Latin American retail teams visit US pork market

US Meat Export Federation conducts US pork workshop for the group at the University of Florida.

By Industry News
USMEF Latin America Representative Homero Recio conducts a US pork cutting, utilization and merchandising seminar for Latin American retail teams.

USMEF Latin America Representative Homero Recio conducts a US pork cutting, utilization and merchandising seminar for Latin American retail teams.

Photo credit: US Meat Export Federation

April 9, 2025

The US Meat Export Federation recently accompanied several retail teams from Latin America to the 2025 Annual Meat Conference in Orlando, Fla. Twenty-three participants from the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America and South America attended the conference, met with US suppliers at a USMEF trade dinner, toured retail outlets, and visited a cow/calf operation and a pork plant. USMEF representatives from the Caribbean, Central America, Colombia, Mexico and South America accompanied the groups.

Following the conference, USMEF conducted a US pork workshop for the group at the University of Florida, focusing on retail cuts, utilization and merchandising.

The activities were made possible with funding support from the National Pork Board, the Beef Checkoff Program, the soybean checkoff and USDA’s Regional Agricultural Promotion Program.

Source: US Meat Export Federation

KEYWORDS: annual meat conference export markets US Meat Export Federation

Looking for a reprint of this article?
From high-res PDFs to custom plaques, order your copy today!

You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Related Articles

Events

View AllSubmit An EventView AllSubmit An Event

Stay ahead of the curve. Unlock a dose of cutting-edge insights.

Receive our premium content directly to your inbox.

SIGN-UP TODAY