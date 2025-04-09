Latin American retail teams visit US pork market

The US Meat Export Federation recently accompanied several retail teams from Latin America to the 2025 Annual Meat Conference in Orlando, Fla. Twenty-three participants from the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America and South America attended the conference, met with US suppliers at a USMEF trade dinner, toured retail outlets, and visited a cow/calf operation and a pork plant. USMEF representatives from the Caribbean, Central America, Colombia, Mexico and South America accompanied the groups.

Following the conference, USMEF conducted a US pork workshop for the group at the University of Florida, focusing on retail cuts, utilization and merchandising.

The activities were made possible with funding support from the National Pork Board, the Beef Checkoff Program, the soybean checkoff and USDA’s Regional Agricultural Promotion Program.

Source: US Meat Export Federation