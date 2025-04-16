North Coast Seafoods kelp meatballs receive FABI Award

North Coast Seafoods, an East Coast processor and supplier of sustainably sourced seafood, was recognized as a 2025 Food and Beverage Awardee and will be showcased at the National Restaurant Association Show, taking place May 17-20 at McCormick Place in Chicago. The FABI Awards honor innovative and impactful foodservice products.

The FABI Awards honored North Coast Seafoods' Seaweed-ish Meatballs made with kelp. Seaweed-ish Meatballs are chef-developed using clean ingredients and free of all major allergens and gluten,

"We are honored to receive this recognition and share Seaweed-ish Kelp Meatballs with the industry’s top food and beverage professionals," said Andrew Wilkinson, North Coast’s chef director of research and development. "With thousands of operators attending from around the world, the Show provides the perfect platform to introduce Seaweed-ish Kelp Meatballs to businesses looking for innovative and high-quality menu solutions."

As a 2025 FABI Awardee, North Coast Seafoods will showcase the Seaweed-ish Kelp Meatballs in the dedicated FABI Showcase during the National Restaurant Association Show.

"This year’s Food and Beverage Awardees represent the cutting edge of food and beverage innovation," said Tom Cindric, president of the National Restaurant Association Show. "From bold new flavors to sustainable solutions, these products are meeting the changing demands of operators and consumers alike, providing fresh ideas that will shape the industry for years to come."

Source: North Coast Seafoods