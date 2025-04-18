Grow Your AgriRoots contest opens for agricultural producers

Capital Farm Credit’s Grow Your AgriRoots contest is open for agricultural producers, with $50,000 in award money up for grabs.

The Grow Your AgriRoots contest was established to award agribusinesses with financial support to continue to grow their operations. The winners are those who excel in their field, with selection based on applicants’ efforts in agriculture, financial character, leadership, community involvement, continuing education and sustainability practices.

This year’s award categories are Rising Star and Trailblazer. Rising Star applicants have less than two years of experience, while Trailblazers have between two and 10 years of experience.

Applications close June 20, 2025.

In 2024, four winners were chosen to receive $10,000 – two relatively new farmers and two more experienced farmers. Finalists were awarded $1,000, for a total of $50,000 in prize money.

The top winners were Katherine Johnson and Shaun Maier, first-generation ranchers who have expanded their registered Angus seed stock and commercial beef cattle operations; Caitlin and Kevin Book with Kevin Book Farms, a duo farming cattle, corn, cotton and wheat in Central Texas; Wild Texan Farm's Matt Barattino, a veteran who established a sustainable farm offering pasture-raised chickens, eggs, pork and lamb in Jourdanton, Texas; and beekeeper Charlie Agar with Charlie Bee Co.

Source: Capital Farm Credit