Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings introduces meat-loaded fries lineup

Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings is launching the Hot Box—a fully loaded fries lineup packed with protein.

The limited-time lineup includes the Fried Chicken Hot Box, featuring Charleys' fries topped with cheese sauce, boneless wings tossed in choice of sauce and finished with a ranch drizzle; the OG Hot Box, featuring Charleys' fries topped with cheese sauce, USDA choice steak, sauteed onions and Cheez Whiz sauce; the Philly Haze Hot Box, featuring Charleys' fries topped with cheese sauce, USDA choice steak, grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms and provolone; and the Hippie Chick Hot Box, featuring Charleys' fries topped with cheese sauce, all-white-meat chicken, grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms and provolone.

"Our goal was to create something fun, filling and packed with Charleys' signature bold flavors our guests love," said Larry Geller, manager of R&D and culinary at Charleys.

Source: Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings