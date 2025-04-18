USDA settles Packers and Stockyards case

The US Department of Agriculture entered into a stipulation agreement with Wahoo Livestock Sales of Wahoo, Neb., on April 4, 2025, resolving alleged violations of the Packers and Stockyards Act. Under this agreement, Wahoo waived its right to a hearing and agreed to pay a civil penalty of $5,000.

A USDA Agricultural Marketing Service investigation revealed that Wahoo had custodial account shortages of $71,209 on Aug. 30, 2024, and $94,751, on Sept. 30, 2024. The custodial account shortages were partly due to Camelot’s failure to reimburse the account for uncollected receivables by the close of the seventh day following a livestock sale.

A custodial account is a trust account required for handling proceeds from the sale of livestock. The market agency maintains this account to benefit livestock sellers. Failing to reimburse the custodial account on time is a violation of the P&S Act and its regulations.

The secretary of agriculture has authority under the P&S Act to act against violators, including issuing orders to cease and desist, suspending registrations and applying other appropriate remedies as authorized by the act. The USDA may also offer alleged violators the option to waive their right to a hearing and enter into a stipulation agreement to resolve the suspected violations quickly.

Source: US Department of Agriculture