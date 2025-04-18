C-P Flexible Packaging names vice president of sales

Manufacturer C-P Flexible Packaging is appointing Dave Klopp as the company's vice president of sales. Klopp is taking over responsibilities from current SVP of sales and marketing, Ray Clark, who has a planned retirement beginning in May 2025.

A veteran in the packaging industry, Klopp has nearly 30 years of experience in flexible packaging and 25 years of experience in sales leadership roles. He most recently served as CEO of Verdafresh, a supplier of recycle-ready high barrier flexible packaging technology. He has also held sales leadership positions at Transcendia, Liqui-Box, Clear Lam Packaging and Berry Global/Pliant Corp.

"Dave brings a wealth of sales leadership experience to the table, with an impressive record of accelerating growth,” said Mike Hoffman, CEO of C-P Flexible Packaging. “I am confident that Dave’s skills, experience, and flexible packaging expertise adds significant value and positions us well for continued success.”

Klopp said, “I’ve worked with C-P Flexible Packaging for many years in various vendor roles and have admired them from the outside looking in. I’m honored to join C-P and help lead the charge to grow C-P’s business.”

"I would also like to thank Ray for his tremendous contributions and sales leadership during his tenure. Ray was instrumental in navigating our sales and marketing teams through an unprecedented time in the packaging industry, while simultaneously driving growth in our base business,” said Hoffman. “We wish him all the best in his retirement.”

Source: C-P Flexible Packaging