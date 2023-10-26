Niman Ranch, a supplier of humanely and sustainably raised pork, beef and lamb, has appointed Jake Fazio as vice president of retail sales.

Fazio will lead Niman Ranch’s sales team, overseeing retail and e-commerce.

"I’m proud to join the Niman Ranch team, a brand I have long admired for its commitment to quality, animal welfare and family farmers,” Fazio said.

Niman Ranch is a nationwide provider of premium natural meats that are raised by independent family farmers with no antibiotics or added hormones.

“Jake started his career as a butcher and has worked his way up over the past 20 years to become one of the very best sales leaders in the natural meats space,” said Chris Oliviero, general manager of Niman Ranch. “He has a proven track record of significant premium, branded product growth across multiple protein categories in both foodservice and retail.”

Fazio is joining Niman Ranch at a time of rising demand for premium, high-welfare proteins thanks to both consumer interest in claims-based meats and policies like California’s Proposition 12 and Massachusetts’ Question 3. Niman Ranch is well positioned to meet this demand as the leader in crate-free pork production and humane animal care.

Fazio brings more than two decades of sales experience to Niman Ranch, most recently with Vero Foods, which includes the brands True Story, Fork in the Road, Courage Production and Heritage Foods. Prior to Vero, he spent more than 10 years with Coleman Natural overseeing West Coast sales and driving double digit growth in its Organic and No Antibiotics Ever programs annually as well as successfully launching new claims-based products, including non-GMO certification.

Fazio is an accomplished leader, building sales teams from the ground up that together have supported successful product launches and program growth, adeptly using market trends and consumer insights to not only place the product but help customers drive sales.

He joins Kay Cornelius as Niman Ranch’s sales leadership, with Cornelius overseeing the brand’s foodservice portfolio.

Fazio received his bachelor’s degree from Grossmont College and launched his career in the meat industry working as a retail supervisor and meat department manager in grocers throughout Northern California, including Andronico’s, Ralphs, Albertsons and local independent retailers.

Source: Niman Ranch