Wayne-Sanderson Farms enhances animal feed supply chain

Poultry producer Wayne-Sanderson Farms is partnering with BinSentry to enhance management of the Wayne-Sanderson Farms animal feed supply chain throughout its operations.

The companies reached an agreement that will see Wayne-Sanderson Farms deploy BinSentry’s ProSense Feed sensors on feed bins positioned adjacent to poultry houses across all of its operations. These sensors will provide feed inventory tracking, allowing operations managers to identify and address potential issues in their supply chains more quickly compared to manual processes.

“Over the past two years, we have been working diligently to apply new technology solutions to improve the management of our animal feed supply chain, which represents our largest operating expense,” said Kevin McDaniel, CEO of Wayne-Sanderson Farms. “The BinSentry platform is a true win-win solution that aligns with our goals by improving supply chain management, replacing manual processes, and allowing us to focus on feeding our chickens high-quality feed to care for them and produce the best food for our customers.”

BinSentry’s sensors provide a 3-D picture of what’s inside feed bins, eliminating the need for manual inventory checks. Combined with software that analyzes the sensor data and a mobile dashboard that works on any device, BinSentry allows producers to manage feed in real time, prevents out-of-feed events and supports more efficient logistics.

“Wayne Sanderson Farms is a leader in the application of technologies that create value at scale, and we truly appreciate our partnership with them,” said Ben Allen, CEO of BinSentry. “Our technology fully aligns with their commitment to continuously improve their operations for the benefit of their farm partners, customers and employees. We’re thrilled to be a small part of their success.”

Source: Wayne-Sanderson Farms