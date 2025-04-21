Meat and Poultry Industry NewsNew Consumer ProductsChicken

White Castle debuts Cheddar Blast Chicken Rings

White Castle launches new flavor for Chicken Rings.

Photo credit: White Castle

April 21, 2025

White Castle is introducing Cheddar Blast Chicken Rings. The new product features White Castle Chicken Rings with a dusting of seasoning made with cheddar cheese.

"Value doesn't mean you have to compromise on great taste, and you'll find an explosion of flavor in every single bite of both the classic and the new Cheddar Blast Chicken Rings," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle.

Source: White Castle

