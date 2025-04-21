Feeder cattle operation wins Minnesota Family-Owned Small Business of the Year

The Minnesota Business Finance Corp. is announcing that the US Small Business Administration named Reichmann Cattle Co. in Glenwood, Minn., as SBA’s Minnesota Family-Owned Small Business of the Year.

The Reichmann family has been part of Minnesota’s agricultural community for over five decades. Founded by Curt and Sharon Reichmann in 1970, the family farm has evolved from a dairy operation into a grain and feeder cattle business. Today, their sons, Dean and Tony, oversee the daily operations of the 2,000-acre farm, with support from their mother and their children.

Despite medical challenges, Curt Reichmann remains a key part of the operation, providing financial oversight and strategic planning.

A major milestone for the Reichmann’s came in 2023, when they constructed a new cattle facility to expand their operation. This project was made possible, in part, with an SBA 504 loan that was facilitated by Minnesota Business Finance Corp. in partnership with Glenwood State Bank.

The SBA 504 loan program has played a crucial role in helping the Reichmann’s achieve their vision by providing affordable, long-term financing with below-market fixed rates.

The completion of the new facility in April 2024 marked a turning point for the Reichmann Cattle Co. With over 700 head of feeder cattle, the operation has grown, increased revenue streams and strengthened the family’s long-term succession plan.

“This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Reichmann family,” said Julie Dahlhoff, vice president of MBFC, “Their commitment to agriculture, coupled with their willingness to adapt and innovate, embodies the spirit of small business success that the SBA seeks to honor.”

Source: Minnesota Business Finance Corp.