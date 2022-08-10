Thistle Seafoods, one of Scotland’s largest family-owned manufacturers of quality seafood, has been honored as Export Business of the Year at a recent ceremony in Aberdeen, Scotland at the North East Food and Drink Awards.

Thistle supplies the United States as well as Europe, Canada, and Australia with chilled, frozen-coated, and value-added seafood products featuring sustainably sourced Scottish seafood including cod, haddock, pollock, salmon, plaice, and sole.

With global markets continuing to feel the pinch of labor shortages and supply chain strains, Thistle has maintained a high level of production, and its value-added products are easily incorporated into kitchens everywhere because of its ease of preparation and reliable consistency.

“The Scottish seafood industry has made an effort to introduce more seafood exports from Scotland to North America,” said Adam Wing, Seafood Scotland head of trade marketing for the UK and North America. “Thistle is a great example of innovative companies delivering quality products which are enjoyed by customers everywhere.”

Seafood from Scotland has been emerging in the U.S. market as a reliable and readily available source of some of the world’s highest quality seafood. Seafood is Scotland’s #1 food export and foodservice and retail customers are taking notice of the available varieties in the U.S. and the responsible sourcing practices Scotland continues to invest in, which translates to satisfied chefs and customers.

According to the 2021 Power of Seafood report by the Food Industry Association, consumers are looking to seafood as a nutritious addition to a healthy lifestyle. The same study claims that 71% of seafood consumers want to be more knowledgeable about seafood sustainability.

“More operators are asking about how seafood is sourced, and what regulations are in place to ensure quality and environmental responsibility. We are proud to have sustainability and traceability facts front and center for our existing and potential customers,” added Wing.

Scottish seafood in the U.S.

Restaurants and chefs recognize the quality they are seeing in Scottish seafood. Part of the difference is geography. The cold and clear waters allow Scottish shellfish to mature in their own time, growing slowly to increase their sweet flavor, while salmon farmed in Scotland has also been found to have increased omega-3 levels compared with other salmon producing countries, thanks to its optimal nutrient-rich environment.

To introduce the provenance of Scottish seafood to the U.S. market, Seafood Scotland created seafoodfromscotlandusa.com which includes information about export companies such as Thistle, as well as sustainability practices and certifications, species availability, and sourcing contacts.

Source: Thistle Seafoods