Corner Bakery Cafe debuts all-day sandwich lineup

Fast-casual restaurant Corner Bakery Cafe is introducing a new lineup of handcrafted sandwiches, available at locations nationwide. The launch features the return of the DC Chicken Salad Sandwich.

The DC Chicken Salad Sandwich returns following strong customer demand. Featuring chicken breast mixed with celery, green apple, red onion, dried currants and toasted almonds in a tangy dressing, the sandwich is served on a new round croissant with fresh lettuce and tomato.

“We’re thrilled to bring back one of our most requested sandwiches, and even more excited to introduce three entirely new sandwich creations built from scratch using some of our original bread recipes from the early days of the brand,” said Erin Hasselgren, president of Corner Bakery Cafe. “We know our guests are always looking for variety and bold flavor, and this new lineup delivers just that. Whether you’re returning for a classic or discovering a new favorite, there’s something for everyone.”

Joining the DC Chicken Salad Sandwich are three new additions developed by the chain's chef, Becky Foulk, that are designed to surprise and satisfy all customers visiting for breakfast, lunch or dinner, the brand said. New additions include The Pretzel Sandwich, featuring a choice of ham or turkey, cheddar cheese, granny smith apples, field greens, zesty horseradish stoneground mustard mayo, and finished with a drizzle of sweet and spicy hot honey; the Roast Beef & Blue Sandwich, featuring layers of thinly sliced roast beef mounted over a blue cheese spread and topped with peppery arugula and caramelized balsamic onions on a new Dutch Crunch roll; and the Ham or Turkey & Swiss Breakfast Croissant, filled with ham or turkey, melted Swiss cheese and topped with a drizzle of hot honey.

"Our team has worked hard to craft this fresh new lineup, combining quality ingredients with flavors that surprise and satisfy, and honor our 34-year heritage," said Chris Dharod, CEO of Corner Bakery Cafe. “It’s an exciting time to be at Corner Bakery, and we can’t wait for guests to experience what’s new.”

Source: Corner Bakery Cafe