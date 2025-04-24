Gen Z, millennial shoppers prioritize sustainability at the store

The Marine Stewardship Council is releasing new poll data revealing how Americans are balancing the rising cost of living with sustainability attributes. The poll demonstrated some concern for the environment with grocery planning but reveals there is significant room for growth. One in five respondents say the environmental impact of their choices is frequently a consideration when grocery planning, with a third responding they consider it some of the time.

The MSC poll findings come at a time when the rising cost of living and rapid changes to global supply chains deeply impact consumer shopping behavior. The average price of food in the United States has risen by 2.8% since the beginning of 2024. In 2025, prices for all food are predicted to increase 3.2%. Through the poll, MSC sought to gain insight into whether sustainability remains a priority for Americans in the current economic climate.

Responses also revealed generational differences in consumer behavior. Gen Z and millennial shoppers, aged 18-29, are almost twice as likely as their 55 and older counterparts to consider their environmental impact when grocery shopping and meal planning. Furthermore, 36% of consumers believe it's at least somewhat important for businesses to focus on sustainability even with the rising cost of living, and over a third believe it should be the priority.

"It is not surprising that cost is top of mind when it comes to buying groceries these days. This data, however, shows that even amid rising prices at the cash register, Americans still want to make choices that are good for the environment, especially among younger generations," said Erika Feller, Americas director, Marine Stewardship Council. "I'm hopeful that American shoppers will keep the planet in mind when creating a budget-friendly meal plan, and that sustainable seafood is in everyone's grocery cart, especially as we celebrate Earth Day."

The poll revealed that a quarter of respondents believe fish and seafood is the most environmentally sustainable animal protein, closely followed by chicken.

Source: Marine Stewardship Council