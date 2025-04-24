USDA FSIS withdraws proposed Salmonella rule for raw poultry

The US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service withdrew its proposed Salmonella Framework for Raw Poultry Products. FSIS published the withdrawal in the Federal Register April 24, 2025.

The National Chicken Council released a statement in response:

“We remain committed to further reducing Salmonella and fully support food safety regulations and policies that are based on sound science, robust data, and are demonstrated to meaningfully impact public health,” said Ashley Peterson, NCC senior vice president of scientific and regulatory affairs.

Peterson said, though, as it was written, this framework was legally unsound, relied on misinterpretations of the science, would have had no meaningful impact on public health, would have led to an extraordinary amount of food waste and would have increased costs for producers and consumers.

‘We appreciate today’s announcement by FSIS and share their goal of protecting public health,” Peterson said. “We look forward to working with the Agency on an approach to build on the industry’s tremendous progress in reducing Salmonella on chicken products through policy that is based on sound science, is implementable, and will have a meaningful and measured impact on public health.”