Chicken of the Sea responds to demand for spicy protein

Growing popularity of spicy foods leads Chicken of the Sea to create a new tuna packet flavor.

Chicken of the Sea Wild Caught Light Tuna Packet with Ghost Pepper

Wild Caught Light Tuna Packet with Ghost Pepper

Photo credit: Chicken of the Sea

April 25, 2025

Chicken of the Sea is introducing Wild Caught Light Tuna Packet with Ghost Pepper for a limited time.

The new offering features 15 grams of lean protein, omega 3's and 90 calories per packet.

"At Chicken of the Sea, we keep a close eye on emerging trends and flavor conversations to ensure we're delivering exciting and relevant flavor options for consumers to enjoy," said Griffin Raasch, director of marketing, Chicken of the Sea. "With the growing popularity of spicy foods, we are excited to join the conversation and bring fans our hottest flavor yet, boldly seasoned with ghost pepper."

Source: Chicken of the Sea

KEYWORDS: chicken of the sea consumer demand flavor trends spicy tuna

