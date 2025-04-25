Chicken of the Sea responds to demand for spicy protein

Chicken of the Sea is introducing Wild Caught Light Tuna Packet with Ghost Pepper for a limited time.

The new offering features 15 grams of lean protein, omega 3's and 90 calories per packet.

"At Chicken of the Sea, we keep a close eye on emerging trends and flavor conversations to ensure we're delivering exciting and relevant flavor options for consumers to enjoy," said Griffin Raasch, director of marketing, Chicken of the Sea. "With the growing popularity of spicy foods, we are excited to join the conversation and bring fans our hottest flavor yet, boldly seasoned with ghost pepper."

Source: Chicken of the Sea