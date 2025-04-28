Meat and Poultry Industry NewsNew Consumer ProductsChicken

KFC brings back Chicken & Waffles

Return ends a five-year absence from the KFC menu.

April 28, 2025

KFC is bringing back its popular sweet and savory menu item, Chicken & Waffles, for the first time in more than five years — available on KFC menus nationwide starting April 28, 2025.

The menu item features KFC's Original Recipe fried chicken paired with thick, golden brown waffles with pockets of pearl sugar, paired with syrup —name a more irresistible combination.

"We believe Chicken & Waffles is an American icon. Flavorful, juicy and freshly fried secret recipe chicken, paired with sweet, golden waffles and gooey syrup — it's bold, it's delicious, and it's back on our menu just in time for Mother's Day!" said Catherine Tan-Gillespie, president, KFC US.

As the duo returns to menus, KFC is sweetening the deal with a suite of deals:

  • $7 Tenders and Waffle Box — three Original Recipe Tenders, a Liège-style waffle, and Mrs. Butterworth's syrup.
  • $7 Two-Piece Fried Chicken and Waffle Box — drum and thigh in either Original Recipe or Extra Crispy, a Liège-style waffle, and Mrs. Butterworth's syrup.
  • $25 Chicken & Waffles Fan Favorites Box — four pieces of fried chicken (or six tenders), 12 KFC Nuggets, four Liège-style waffles, two individual fries, and choice of four syrups or dipping sauces.

Source: KFC

