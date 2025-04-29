Cardinal Meats rolls out Cardinal Roadhouse Smash Burger

Cardinal Meats, a Canadian, family-led business with a rich 100-year family legacy in the meat industry, is proud to announce the launch of Cardinal Roadhouse Smash Burger in honor of its centennial celebration of Cator-family tradition, quality and innovation.

As part of the company’s heritage celebration, the new product encapsulates the craftsmanship, dedication, and passion that have defined the Cator family business. Combining time-honoured recipes with a modern twist, this launch reaffirms the brand’s commitment to quality and innovation.

“Although Cardinal Meats is not 100, my family’s journey in the Canadian meat business over the past 100 years has been one of resilience, innovation, and community,” said Brent Cator, president and owner, Cardinal Meat Specialists Ltd. “This special edition product is more than just a new offering — Cardinal Roadhouse Smash Burger is a tribute to our roots, a celebration of our loyal customers, and an exciting step forward, as Cardinal the company, prepares to turn 60 next year.”

Blending tradition with modern tastes, Cardinal Roadhouse Smash Burger delivers an authentic, convenient smashburger experience at home. The premium black packaging features Jack Cator, the one who started it all. Each burger is formed with a proprietary NTF process that enhances texture and juiciness. Available at major retailers like Costco, Longo’s, Metro, and Giant Tiger, with a MSRP of $19.99 for eight burgers.

Source: Cardinal Meats