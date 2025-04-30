Carrier Transicold launches Vector 8200 Engineless TRU for on-site cold storage

Carrier Transicold has introduced the Vector 8200, an all-electric, engineless refrigeration unit with single and multi-temperature capabilities designed for trailers used as stationary cold storage. Carrier Transicold is part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions.

The Vector 8200 uses electricity from the grid or other external power sources, eliminating the fuel consumption, emissions, noise and operating costs associated with a diesel-powered engine and generator. Its TRU-Demand E-Drive energy management system monitors the power draw and adjusts to changes in a facility’s electrical supply, maintaining voltage during brownout conditions and preventing grid strain when multiple units restart after power outages. Four remote evaporator choices provide flexibility to cool one-, two- or three-compartment trailers.

“As food processors and other companies seek to manage their operating costs and impact on neighbors and the environment, the Vector 8200 is a quiet, durable, intelligent all-electric solution for single- or multi-temperature trailer storage,” said Arthur Pluta, electrification product manager, truck trailer Americas, Carrier Transicold.

Other benefits of the Vector 8200 include:

Exceptional cooling capacity: The Vector 8200 delivers up to 58,000 BTU/hr at 35°F, ensuring reliable temperature control for sensitive cargo. It also provides electric heating and defrost.

Advanced APX] controls: Features IntelliSet technology with ProductShield for precise temperature management.

Lynx Fleet telematics integration: Provides comprehensive fleet intelligence, monitoring and two-way control capabilities.

Engineered for reliability: The Vector 8200 features a fully hermetic electric scroll compressor, high-efficiency microchannel condenser, maintenance-free AC fan motors and an electronic expansion valve. Options include a high-power 40-amp battery charger and a TRU-mounted solar charging system.

Source: Carrier Transicold