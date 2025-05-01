North Carolina Department of Labor honors Case Farms for safety performance

Local poultry farming and processing group Case Farms is announcing that its Goldsboro Complex in North Carolina received the Gold Award from the North Carolina Department of Labor—the highest level of recognition awarded by the department for safety performance.

To qualify for the Gold Award, a facility must complete the calendar year with both its Incident Rate and DART Rate (Days Away, Restricted or Transferred) below 50% of the industry average for their respective industry group.

“The Goldsboro Complex should be honored to be recognized by NCDOL for such outstanding safety performance,” said Jared Birchum, complex safety manager for Case Farms. “This is achieved by putting safety at the forefront of everything we do as a Company. The Goldsboro Team has dedicated themselves to consistent safety performance, and this award provides the validation for all of the efforts involved in maintaining a safe operation.”

Source: Case Farms