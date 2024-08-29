Ten Case Farms facilities, including three processing plants, three feed mills and four hatcheries, were recognized by the Joint Industry Safety and Health Council for their outstanding performance through the implementation of innovative and effective employee safety and health programs. Case Farms was honored at the 2024 National Safety Conference for the Poultry Industry, held Aug. 19-21, 2024, in Destin, Fla.

“Safety is intertwined with everything we do at Case Farms, every location, every team member. To be recognized for our safe working practices is simply outstanding. Several of our locations have received awards in safety for many consecutive years, proving that we are committed to working safely,” said Tyler Parlier, regional safety manager of Case Farms North Carolina Division. “The Poultry Industry has made great strides in Safety & Health over the past decade, and I am ecstatic that Case Farms is one of the companies leading the charge. Congratulations to the locations that were recognized and thank you for your continued efforts in making Case Farms a safe place to work.”

The company's Morganton, N.C., and Winesburg, Ohio, processing facilities received the highest Award of Distinction, as did the Massillon Feed Mill in Ohio, Shelby Feed Mill in North Carolina and the Strasburg Hatchery in Ohio. The Canton, Ohio, Hatchery, Morganton, N.C., Hatchery and Goldsboro, N.C., Hatchery received the council's second-highest honor, the Award of Honor, as did the Canton, Ohio, processing facility. The Goldsboro, N.C., Feed Mill also received the Award of Honor.

“Being recognized for these safety awards each year just shows how our safety culture continues to grow. We are very proud of these awards and what they represent in the industry, it’s all possible because of the dedication to safety from each of our associates from management on down,” said Jeffrey Shanabarger, regional safety manager of Case Farms Ohio Division. “Thank you, Case family, for continuing to improve our safety culture and make safety our top priority each and every day.”

Award eligibility required these facilities to maintain their key Occupational Safety and Health Administration safety metrics — Total Recordable Incident Rate and Days Away, Restricted or Transferred — at levels equal to or less than the industry average as reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Award consideration is also based on each facility's written explanation of its safety programs and processes.

The Joint Industry Safety and Health Council consists of members from the U.S. Poultry & Egg Association, National Chicken Council and National Turkey Federation. Collectively, the three organizations represent companies that produce 95% of the nation's poultry products and directly employ more than 350,000 workers.

Source: Case Farms